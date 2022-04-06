Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Teladoc Health by 52.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after buying an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 29,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 143.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,870,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,609,352. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $194.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $151.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.43.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

