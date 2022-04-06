Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $2,606,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $188.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.41 and a 52-week high of $249.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

