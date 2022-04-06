Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.73. 21,697,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,092,469. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.48. The stock has a market cap of $350.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

