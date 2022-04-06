Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 9,999 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 401.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 26,402 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM stock opened at $95.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.96.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

