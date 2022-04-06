Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.67.

NYSE PAYC opened at $354.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.91 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $333.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

