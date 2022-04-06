Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,281 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.74 and a one year high of $68.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.63.

