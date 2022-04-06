Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 169 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,269,000 after acquiring an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $161.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.81 and its 200 day moving average is $162.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.33 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.