Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 388 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $97,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.19. 3,156,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,829,716. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $110.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.