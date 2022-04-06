Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,587 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 38,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.85 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.06.

