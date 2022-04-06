Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 696 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $202.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.73 and a 200 day moving average of $215.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

