Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WD stock opened at $126.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.18. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.01 and a 1 year high of $156.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37.

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

WD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.25.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

