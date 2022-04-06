Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMND. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $39,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth $60,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 30.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 30.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 10,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $348,247.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LMND traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,121. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $115.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 187.93%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMND. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

