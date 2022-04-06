Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,196. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $9.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.0705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.