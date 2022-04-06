TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $9.87 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,050,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,864 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TechnipFMC by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,307 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TechnipFMC by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,594,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,885,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,604,000 after purchasing an additional 182,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.50 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

