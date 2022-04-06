Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) versus Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Critical Survey

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Oncology Institute and Teladoc Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A Teladoc Health 0 11 14 0 2.56

Teladoc Health has a consensus target price of $118.96, indicating a potential upside of 67.04%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute N/A 78.66% 7.84% Teladoc Health -21.09% -1.31% -1.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oncology Institute and Teladoc Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute $203.00 million 3.02 -$10.93 million N/A N/A Teladoc Health $2.03 billion 5.62 -$428.79 million ($2.77) -25.71

Oncology Institute has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teladoc Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teladoc Health has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Oncology Institute on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oncology Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions. It offers a range of programs and services, including primary and specialty care telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, mental health solutions, and platform and program services. The company serves employers, health plans, hospitals and health systems, and insurance and financial services companies, as well as individual members. It offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp brands. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

