Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Gap Up to $9.14

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.14, but opened at $9.51. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.089 dividend. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the third quarter worth about $505,000.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

