Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

TELNY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telenor ASA from 130.00 to 120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

TELNY stock opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telenor ASA (TELNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.