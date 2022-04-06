Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.75.

Several brokerages have commented on TDS. Raymond James dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $38.50 to $33.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 26,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.42. 671,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,054. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

