Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 1,008,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,712,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.24.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 160.98% and a negative return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claire Harvey acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 563.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 169,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 143,517 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 14.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 37.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 163,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tellurian during the third quarter worth $195,000. 34.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.