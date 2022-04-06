TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 122,824 shares.The stock last traded at $24.70 and had previously closed at $24.36.
TIXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,338,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,428 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 990,224 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,789,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117,456 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,257 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (NYSE:TIXT)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
