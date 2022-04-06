TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Large Volume Increase

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 122,824 shares.The stock last traded at $24.70 and had previously closed at $24.36.

TIXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,587,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,338,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,428 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,792,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 990,224 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,789,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117,456 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,671,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,257 shares during the period. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.