TELUS (TSE:T) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.83

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$33.83 and last traded at C$33.80, with a volume of 434909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.95.

The company has a market cap of C$46.42 billion and a PE ratio of 27.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 104.18%.

In related news, Senior Officer Douglas French sold 7,240 shares of TELUS stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$231,957.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,036,686.19.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

