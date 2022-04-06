Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Receives $113.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMSNY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Temenos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Temenos from CHF 165 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Temenos from CHF 125 to CHF 110 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Temenos alerts:

OTCMKTS:TMSNY opened at $96.56 on Friday. Temenos has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $170.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.32.

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.