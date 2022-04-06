Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

