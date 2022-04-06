Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.31.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPX. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,076,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at $88,203,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

