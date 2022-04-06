Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.73.
TENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tenable from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $385,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,146 shares of company stock worth $9,290,352 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Tenable stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -134.56 and a beta of 1.60. Tenable has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Tenable (Get Rating)
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
