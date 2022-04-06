Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 412.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,763 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRNO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Shares of TRNO opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $59.09 and a 52 week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 39.32% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

