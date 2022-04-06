Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $32.46

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and traded as low as $29.99. Terumo shares last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 28,431 shares.

Several research firms have commented on TRUMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Terumo in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terumo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

