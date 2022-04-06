Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

TEVA traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. 14,902,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,949,895. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $52,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $37,490.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $4,872,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

