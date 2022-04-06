Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE TGH opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.22. Textainer Group has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $41.89.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 37.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Textainer Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Textainer Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

