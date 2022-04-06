Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF – Get Rating) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 26,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 36,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

