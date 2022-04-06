Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target Increased to GBX 250 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.99% from the stock’s current price.

LON THS opened at GBX 159.25 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £449.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tharisa has a 1-year low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 165 ($2.16).

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

