Tharisa (LON:THS) Price Target Increased to GBX 250 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 56.99% from the stock’s current price.
LON THS opened at GBX 159.25 ($2.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £449.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Tharisa has a 1-year low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 165 ($2.16).
Tharisa Company Profile (Get Rating)
