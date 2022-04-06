The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) will report $3.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.05 billion. Bank of New York Mellon reported sales of $3.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year sales of $16.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.41 billion to $16.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $18.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,312,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,841,292. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

