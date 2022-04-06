The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,285,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,817 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Coca-Cola worth $135,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,482 shares of company stock valued at $19,207,032. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $62.47. The stock had a trading volume of 15,596,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,515,388. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The company has a market capitalization of $270.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

