The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) to Sell

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $77.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $88.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.
Baxter International stock opened at $76.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70.
In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,523,000 after acquiring an additional 540,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,926,000 after acquiring an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baxter International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.
