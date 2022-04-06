The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) to Sell

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $77.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $88.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.71.

Baxter International stock opened at $76.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,523,000 after acquiring an additional 540,182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after acquiring an additional 113,578 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,370,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $110,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,926,000 after acquiring an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

