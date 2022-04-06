The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $318.05. 9,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,228. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.55 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

