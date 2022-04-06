The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $430.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $430.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GS. Bank of America downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $433.90.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS opened at $323.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.46. The company has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $318.55 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 37.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.