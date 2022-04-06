The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $465.00 to $430.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group traded as low as $317.93 and last traded at $318.05, with a volume of 9639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $323.96.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GS. Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

