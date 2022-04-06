The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.97

Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.97 and last traded at $23.84, with a volume of 105193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
HCKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.
The stock has a market cap of $753.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.
The Hackett Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCKT)
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
