The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 204,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $14,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,638,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HIG stock opened at $71.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

