The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $21.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.60 million and the lowest is $19.00 million. Lion Electric posted sales of $6.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 240.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year sales of $175.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $197.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $650.23 million, with estimates ranging from $612.60 million to $722.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.87 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.41.

Lion Electric stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 412,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,947. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,465,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 91,445 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,619,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162,248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 998,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 304,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 485.3% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 496,657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

