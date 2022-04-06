The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Insider Buys £21,800 in Stock

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) insider Damien Maltarp purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.86) per share, with a total value of £21,800 ($28,590.16).

Shares of MRC opened at GBX 217.29 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.60. The Mercantile Investment Trust plc has a one year low of GBX 185.15 ($2.43) and a one year high of GBX 294.50 ($3.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from The Mercantile Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

