The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Price Target Raised to GBX 437 at Canaccord Genuity Group

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 435 ($5.70) to GBX 437 ($5.73) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON TPFG opened at GBX 348 ($4.56) on Tuesday. The Property Franchise Group has a one year low of GBX 200 ($2.62) and a one year high of GBX 352 ($4.62). The firm has a market cap of £111.51 million and a PE ratio of 22.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 323.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 304.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 7.80 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $3.80. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

