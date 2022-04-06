The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.54

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.54 and traded as low as $11.03. The Weir Group shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 17,506 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WEGRY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($29.38) to GBX 2,190 ($28.72) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.20) to GBX 2,160 ($28.33) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC raised The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Weir Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,628.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.74.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

