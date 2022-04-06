Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on THR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

NYSE THR opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Thermon Group has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.33.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thermon Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Thermon Group by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Thermon Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

