Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) Shares Gap Up to $12.95

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.68. Theseus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 111 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Theseus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.11.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:THRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $89,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon purchased 111,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $1,115,603.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 149,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,130 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,170,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,657,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,600,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,191,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

