Thomas E. Schodorf Sells 260 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $29,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of RPD traded down $7.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,026. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,978,000 after purchasing an additional 570,372 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,943,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,505,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,168,000 after acquiring an additional 141,818 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,468,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,851,000 after purchasing an additional 244,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,427,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,055,000 after purchasing an additional 29,448 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

