Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Thryv worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Thryv by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,272,927 shares of company stock valued at $39,760,863. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.09.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $989.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Thryv had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

