TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.70

TLA Worldwide Plc (LON:TLA – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02). TLA Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,672,752 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.70.

TLA Worldwide Company Profile

TLA Worldwide plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated talent representation and sports marketing company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Baseball Representation and Sports Marketing. The company assists the on-field activities of baseball players, including various aspects of a player's contract negotiation; assists the on-field and off-field activities of athletes; represents broadcasters and coaches in respect of their contract negotiations; and manages and produces events primarily in sports.

