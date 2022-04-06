Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Insider Stephen Fredette Sells 1,914 Shares

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,914 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Toast stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $66.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $70.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

