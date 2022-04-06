Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) Insider Stephen Fredette Sells 1,914 Shares

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,914 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Toast stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
