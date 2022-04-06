Todd Mcelhatton Sells 9,962 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $145,744.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Mcelhatton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zuora alerts:

On Monday, January 10th, Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $75,435.00.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.13.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Zuora had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 47.82%. The business had revenue of $90.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zuora presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zuora by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Zuora by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zuora by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora (Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.